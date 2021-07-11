Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,120 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 127,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,718,000 after purchasing an additional 38,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth about $771,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In other news, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total transaction of $6,323,949.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total transaction of $2,307,770.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,420 shares of company stock valued at $19,295,720. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FICO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.44.

FICO opened at $524.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 57.21 and a beta of 1.25. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $380.00 and a 1-year high of $547.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $499.35.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.