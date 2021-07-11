Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 1,000,000 Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LHAA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LHAA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,888,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 3.90% of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHAA. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $12,375,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $7,425,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,950,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,960,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $2,970,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Lerer Hippeau Acquisition stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.88. Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $10.15.

Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

