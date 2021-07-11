Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $11.67 Million in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,672,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. III Capital Management acquired a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000.

NASDAQ:VPCBU opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.00. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.33.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

