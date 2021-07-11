Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $7.52 Million in ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,523,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCOBU. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000.

Shares of ScION Tech Growth II stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. ScION Tech Growth II has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00.

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

