Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New $7.05 Million Investment in COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 708,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000.

COVA Acquisition stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.05.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

