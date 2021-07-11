Nomura Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 164.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,526 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $9,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNOW. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $681,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Snowflake by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total value of $7,090,909.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,007,033.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,030 shares in the company, valued at $31,257,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 733,819 shares of company stock worth $177,580,944. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.82.

NYSE SNOW opened at $269.49 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.33. The firm has a market cap of $79.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.92.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.