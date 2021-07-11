Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,863,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $169,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,942.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $436.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.47.

Shares of DECK opened at $390.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $345.38. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.80. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $188.81 and a 1-year high of $396.23.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

