Nordea Investment Management AB Has $38.86 Million Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 579,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,453 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $38,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,843,000 after acquiring an additional 542,198 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,317,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,649,000 after purchasing an additional 43,750 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 834,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,473,000 after purchasing an additional 37,737 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 753,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,091,000 after purchasing an additional 24,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,559,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 540 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $752,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,675 in the last ninety days. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on HLI. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.60.

Shares of HLI opened at $80.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.72. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.84 and a 1-year high of $82.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.23%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

