Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 82,209 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,209 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $35,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.44.

NYSE SCHW opened at $70.55 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $32.66 and a 12 month high of $76.37. The company has a market cap of $127.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $17,104,701.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,507,037.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $948,750.00. Insiders have sold 1,499,306 shares of company stock valued at $105,517,115 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

