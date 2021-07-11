Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 117,191 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,490,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,191 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.43% of NortonLifeLock worth $52,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NLOK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NLOK opened at $27.66 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.57.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.