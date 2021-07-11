Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 493,611 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,110,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 493,611 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.16% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $42,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $217,028,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,870,000 after buying an additional 2,563,567 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 40.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,382,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,728 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,681,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,064.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,143,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,121 shares during the period. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $1,502,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $144,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,057.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,579 shares of company stock worth $7,032,580. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $38.08 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $43.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

