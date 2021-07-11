Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,940 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $45,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,086,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,802,000 after buying an additional 49,655 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,927,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,837,000 after acquiring an additional 42,382 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Littelfuse by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,048,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,377,000 after purchasing an additional 261,029 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 801,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,985,000 after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,867,000 after purchasing an additional 84,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Shares of LFUS opened at $252.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $255.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.01 and a twelve month high of $287.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

LFUS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. CL King assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.25.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.84, for a total transaction of $657,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 259,726 shares in the company, valued at $68,266,381.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,202,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,979 shares in the company, valued at $16,234,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,991 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,453. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.