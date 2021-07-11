Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NTIC. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Technologies International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Northland Securities began coverage on Northern Technologies International in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ NTIC opened at $18.27 on Thursday. Northern Technologies International has a 12 month low of $7.35 and a 12 month high of $18.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.26 million, a PE ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.88.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 5.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that Northern Technologies International will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is 866.67%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Northern Technologies International in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Technologies International in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Technologies International in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Northern Technologies International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Northern Technologies International by 82.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. 34.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

