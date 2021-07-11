Northern Trust Corp Buys 5,106 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.10% of WPP worth $15,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in WPP by 326.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,629,000 after buying an additional 79,418 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in WPP by 3.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in WPP during the fourth quarter worth about $4,358,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in WPP by 5.7% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 42,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in WPP by 7.3% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

WPP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie upgraded WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $67.17 on Friday. WPP plc has a 1-year low of $35.76 and a 1-year high of $72.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

