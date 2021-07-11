Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 40,651 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.12% of G-III Apparel Group worth $16,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at $817,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $256,693.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GIII shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $32.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.99. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.