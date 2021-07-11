Northern Trust Corp Sells 39,344 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,384 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,344 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.25% of BOK Financial worth $15,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in BOK Financial by 306.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 27,368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in BOK Financial by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,024,000 after purchasing an additional 99,361 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,496,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,682,000 after buying an additional 45,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $85.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $48.41 and a 12 month high of $98.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.48.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.18. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $444.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BOK Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.83.

In related news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 4,284 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,238. 56.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BOK Financial Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

