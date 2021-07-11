Northern Trust Corp Sells 80,724 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,602,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,724 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $16,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NMRK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,999,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 16.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,568,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,515,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,629,000 after acquiring an additional 722,910 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,648,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,889,000 after acquiring an additional 485,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,315,000. 56.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NMRK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.43.

Shares of NMRK opened at $11.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Newmark Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.54.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $503.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.13 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 30.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

