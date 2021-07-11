Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

Several research firms recently commented on NWN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWN. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 881.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $52.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.60. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.48. Northwest Natural has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $56.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

