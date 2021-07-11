NuCypher Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 11th. One NuCypher coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000707 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $157.78 million and $9.35 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00054372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00017631 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.35 or 0.00898422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005447 BTC.

NuCypher Coin Profile

NuCypher (CRYPTO:NU) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,225,514,148 coins and its circulating supply is 656,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

Buying and Selling NuCypher

