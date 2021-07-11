Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 23,062 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,509,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,062 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Centene worth $288,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNC. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNC opened at $73.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $75.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. upped their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

