Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 507,462 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,158,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 507,462 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $274,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $4,045,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 116,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,977,000 after buying an additional 33,741 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 139,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 506.4% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of COF stock opened at $160.55 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $57.87 and a 12 month high of $168.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.97. The company has a market capitalization of $72.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

In other news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,248 shares of company stock worth $14,196,884 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.33.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.