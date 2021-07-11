Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 188,631 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 927,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,631 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $260,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,140,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,008,912,000 after acquiring an additional 878,022 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,457,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $970,200,000 after acquiring an additional 69,469 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,057,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,302,000 after acquiring an additional 156,946 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,163,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $608,596,000 after purchasing an additional 308,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 23.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,670,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,975,000 after purchasing an additional 321,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.67.

NYSE APD opened at $291.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $295.97. The company has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.