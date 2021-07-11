Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $210.84 Million Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,640,700 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738,315 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $210,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HP by 176.3% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $30.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.06.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

