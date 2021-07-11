Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,066,699 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 343,838 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $310,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,296,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 180,606 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after acquiring an additional 106,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 139,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EBAY opened at $69.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $70.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EBAY. Barclays decreased their price target on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.44.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

