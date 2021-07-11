Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 158,610 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,822,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 158,610 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $243,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,768,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,823,000 after purchasing an additional 285,171 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Voya Financial by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after buying an additional 47,374 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,539,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,077,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.93.

NYSE VOYA opened at $62.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.59. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.17 and a twelve month high of $70.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,889 shares of company stock worth $588,430. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

