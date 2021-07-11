Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 353,067 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 353,067 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.45% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $227,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 31,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,788,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12,279.2% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $852,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $703.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.47.

In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total value of $43,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 987,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,154,588.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $1,970,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at $13,445,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,682 shares of company stock worth $46,831,512. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $580.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $524.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

