O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 699 Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

NYSE:ATGE opened at $37.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.99. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $280.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.31 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $29,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,396,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte purchased 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.04 per share, with a total value of $245,088.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,200 shares in the company, valued at $449,328. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 386,144 shares of company stock valued at $14,917,122. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.