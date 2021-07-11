O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 553 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1,834.8% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 181.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties stock opened at $31.44 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VICI. KeyCorp initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.96.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

