Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.02) Per Share

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oak Street Health in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.02) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.86). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OSH. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Oak Street Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

NYSE OSH opened at $59.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Oak Street Health has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $66.31.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Brian Clem sold 10,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 621,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,743,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total transaction of $353,765.88. Insiders have sold 8,068,161 shares of company stock valued at $484,364,967 in the last three months. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

