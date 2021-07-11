OAX (OAX) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. One OAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OAX has a market capitalization of $9.24 million and $170,557.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OAX has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OAX Coin Profile

OAX is a coin. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,215,394 coins. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The official website for OAX is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

