Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys Shares of 10,698 StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,698 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GASS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in StealthGas by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,300,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 90,200 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in StealthGas by 25.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 352,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 72,404 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in StealthGas in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in StealthGas in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of StealthGas during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 53.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GASS stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97. StealthGas Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. StealthGas had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 6.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that StealthGas Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

StealthGas Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

