Olyseum Market Cap Reaches $16.22 Million (OLY)

Olyseum (CURRENCY:OLY) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. During the last week, Olyseum has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar. One Olyseum coin can now be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. Olyseum has a total market cap of $16.22 million and approximately $929,047.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Olyseum alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00045272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00117220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00161076 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,151.15 or 0.99906601 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.82 or 0.00947321 BTC.

About Olyseum

Olyseum launched on September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,164,058,802 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

Buying and Selling Olyseum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olyseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Olyseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Olyseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Olyseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.