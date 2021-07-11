OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OMRON Corporation is engaged in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment and systems. It operates in six segments: Industrial Automation Business, Electronic Components Business, Automotive Electronic Components Business, Social Systems Business, Healthcare Business and Business Development Group and Other Businesses. OMRON provides control components and systems, electronic components for consumer appliances, telecommunications equipment, mobile telephones, amusement devices, and office automation equipment, card authorization terminals, railway infrastructure systems, solar power conditioner equipments, computer peripheral equipments, MEMS microphone chips, and LCD backlights. It provides products and services in a variety of fields including industrial automation, electronic components, automotive electronics, social systems such as ticket gate machines and traffic control and healthcare. OMRON Corporation is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan. “

OMRNY stock opened at $83.58 on Friday. OMRON has a fifty-two week low of $65.57 and a fifty-two week high of $97.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in OMRON by 1,446.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in OMRON by 23.0% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OMRON by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in OMRON by 5.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,462,000 after buying an additional 78,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About OMRON

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

