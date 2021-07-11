OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSpan Inc. provides software services. The Company designs and develops security software and e-signature solutions which protects devices and financial transactions from fraud and misuse. It delivers risk analytics, mobile security and authentication services. OneSpan Inc., formerly known as Vasco Data Sec, is based in Chicago, United States. “

Get OneSpan alerts:

OSPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of OneSpan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN opened at $25.55 on Thursday. OneSpan has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $33.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.97 and a beta of 0.58.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $50.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that OneSpan will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 12,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $320,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 35,081 shares of company stock worth $883,961 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSPN. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of OneSpan by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OneSpan by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the 4th quarter worth about $538,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the 4th quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of OneSpan by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneSpan (OSPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.