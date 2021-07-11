Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $201,000 in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $5,707,000. CQS US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $2,202,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $4,009,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $2,497,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $6,005,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $36,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $410,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $486,006 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $58.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.87 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $25.78 and a 12 month high of $68.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.50.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.13 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -127.66%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TNL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

