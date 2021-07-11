Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 86.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 63,878 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Sally Beauty by 39.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $363,791.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen upgraded Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer raised Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NYSE SBH opened at $21.26 on Friday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.59. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.63.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $926.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.98 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 401.89% and a net margin of 4.03%. Sally Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sally Beauty Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

