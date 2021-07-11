Opacity (OPCT) Price Tops $0.0687

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. In the last week, Opacity has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Opacity coin can now be purchased for about $0.0687 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $5.53 million and approximately $103,435.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Opacity Profile

Opacity is a coin. Its launch date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Buying and Selling Opacity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

