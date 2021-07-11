OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker Sells 13,435 Shares

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 13,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $753,031.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,684.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Douglas P. Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Douglas P. Baker sold 3,421 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $215,523.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Douglas P. Baker sold 14,500 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $664,825.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX opened at $55.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $958.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,849.28 and a beta of 0.65. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $63.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.05.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 million. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 0.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

OPRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their target price on OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

