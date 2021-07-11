Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ORAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Orange from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays cut shares of Orange from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Orange currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of ORAN stock opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. Orange has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $13.09. The firm has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This is a boost from Orange’s previous dividend of $0.22. Orange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Orange in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Orange by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Orange in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Orange in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

