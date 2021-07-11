Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 527,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,597 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Orchard Therapeutics worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,642,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 812,594 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,667,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,525,000 after acquiring an additional 167,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 337.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 133,533 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 47.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 26,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORTX stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.01. Orchard Therapeutics plc has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $9.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics plc will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ORTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

