Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $155.93 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will announce $155.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $154.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $157.70 million. Ormat Technologies posted sales of $174.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year sales of $659.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $649.80 million to $673.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $802.46 million, with estimates ranging from $782.90 million to $838.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $166.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.73 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.99%.

ORA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.83.

ORA stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,412. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.85. Ormat Technologies has a 12 month low of $53.44 and a 12 month high of $128.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 120.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 624,908 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,074,000 after buying an additional 341,250 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the first quarter valued at $671,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 677.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,831,000 after buying an additional 231,164 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the first quarter valued at $2,135,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

