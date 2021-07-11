Ossiam Purchases 4,595 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 107.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,855 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 132.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,322 shares of company stock worth $19,926,666 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Seagate Technology to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.17.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $87.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.10. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

