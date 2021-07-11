Ossiam Reduces Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ossiam cut its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 80.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,099 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Sysco were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 332,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,669,000 after buying an additional 226,450 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Sysco by 239.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 93,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after buying an additional 66,251 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 41,835.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,872,000 after buying an additional 3,974,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.38.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $76.14 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.53%.

Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

