Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.72. Otis Worldwide posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.38.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $83.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.83. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $56.03 and a fifty-two week high of $84.65. The stock has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

