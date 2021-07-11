Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,329 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $26,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cpwm LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 320,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,912,000 after purchasing an additional 66,270 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,694,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,355,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,813,000 after purchasing an additional 297,037 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.38.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $83.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.83. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $56.03 and a 12 month high of $84.65. The stock has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

