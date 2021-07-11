Oxen Trading Down 3.8% Over Last Week (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $44.06 million and $39,681.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00002387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,738.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,123.66 or 0.06294511 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $494.30 or 0.01465113 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.37 or 0.00398284 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00145657 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $212.02 or 0.00628428 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008606 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.80 or 0.00408427 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.60 or 0.00321895 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,716,113 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.