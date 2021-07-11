Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 36,668 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PACB. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,526,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,493,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $549,386,000 after buying an additional 1,377,625 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,318,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,088,000 after buying an additional 942,147 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,203,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,322,000 after buying an additional 725,219 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

In other news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $970,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $31.96 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $53.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 35.45, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.66 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.