PageGroup’s (MPGPF) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $550.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered PageGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PageGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

MPGPF remained flat at $$8.43 during trading on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -421.68 and a beta of 1.02. PageGroup has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $8.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.29.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

