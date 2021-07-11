Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Price Target Raised to GBX 29

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 27 ($0.35) to GBX 29 ($0.38) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pan African Resources stock opened at GBX 17.30 ($0.23) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £333.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21. Pan African Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 15.21 ($0.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 28.15 ($0.37). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.84.

In other Pan African Resources news, insider Deon Louw sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 381 ($4.98), for a total value of £571,500 ($746,668.41).

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

