Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,021 shares in the company, valued at $350,840.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Par Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Par Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Par Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Par Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Par Pacific by 22,461.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PARR opened at $16.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.25. Par Pacific has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $20.18.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $888.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Par Pacific will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

